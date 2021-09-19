Photo: CM Punk “Sneaks” Into Riot Fest Again

Fans may not know, but there is a long-running joke about how CM Punk is banned from attending Chicago’s Riot Fest and he sneaks in every year.

Punk showed up and took a photo with the band, Living Colour.

Riot Fest wrote on social media, “In regards to the reports of @CMPunk sightings at Riot Fest we just want to apologize and let you know he is still banned from the festival. Security has been alerted.”

Punk responded with,“Your security is weak like you bladder. And your lawyers. See you in court! Again,” Punk joked.