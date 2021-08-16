Photo: CM Punk Teases AEW Signing?

CM Punk took to Instagram this afternoon and fueled rumors and speculation on his AEW status. Punk posted a new Instagram story with just three letters listed: “05, 11, 21”

Punk did not explain what the numbers mean, but fans are speculating that these could be the years he signed major pro wrestling contracts in. Punk originally signed his WWE developmental deal in 2005, then he signed a much-talked-about contract in the summer of 2011, which was used in the storylines. It’s speculated that “21” could be a reference to a new contract with AEW or even WWE.

Here is a screenshot of the IG Story post-