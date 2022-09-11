Photo: Cody Rhodes and Mick Foley Hang Out Together

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a picture of himself and Cody hanging out in Foley’s car.

He stated that they were talking about Cody’s father, Dusty Rhodes, as well as trading their most memorable moments from the Hell in a Cell match. In a tweet, Foley said:

“JUST HANGING OUT! I really enjoyed catching up with @CodyRhodes – swapping #HIAC stories, and reminiscing about The Dream!”

Despite WWE’s announcement that Cody will be out of action for 6 to 9 months following surgery for a torn pec, many people believe he will make a comeback in the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

You can check out Foley’s tweet below: