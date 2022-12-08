Photo: Cody Rhodes Looking Ripped Ahead of His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes was pushed as a top star by WWE from the moment he returned to the company during WrestleMania 38, as his feud with Seth Rollins elevated him and established Rhodes as a big star.

However, he was forced to withdraw from his Hell In A Cell match against Rollins due to a torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes had surgery for his injury and has been working hard to rehab it in order to return.

Rhodes recently posed for a photo at Atlanta’s Sports Rehabilitation Center Physical Therapy. He appears to be in good shape, as seen below:

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes has returned to normal training following his injury and has hinted at returning as a surprise entrant during the Royal Rumble match next year.