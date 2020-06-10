Photo: Dakota Kai’s Hana Kimura Tribute At TakeOver

Dakota Kai paid tribute to Hana Kimura during Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. Kai confirmed on Twitter that her pink hair was a tribute to the late Japanese star. The Takeover opener saw Kai team with Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae for a loss to Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Shotzi Blackheart.

Kimura passed away on May 23 at the age of 22 after committing suicide following an incident of cyber-bullying from fans on social media.

Below is Kai’s tweet confirming the tribute: