Photo: Darby Allin Shows Off His New Tattoo

Darby Allin has shown off his brand-new tattoo, which he recently had done. It’s a tattoo of a spine on the back, as seen below:

The ink has been compared by a lot of fans to the famous back tattoo that Rey Mysterio has. This is one of the numerous tattoos that Allin has on his body.

Despite the fact that AEW has not yet confirmed it, Allin will be competing at the All Out pay-per-view event that will take place on Sunday. During a recent appearance on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, he mentioned that a match announcement will be made on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

It has not yet been determined who will be his opponent; however, judging from what has been shown on television, it appears that Allin will be teaming up with Sting and Miro to compete against Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black of the House of Black.

Allin’s most recent match was on August 10th, when he defeated King in a coffin match.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.