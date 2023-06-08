Photo: Darby Allin’s New Head Tattoo

Darby Allin recently got some tattoos and shared them on social media.

Allin is coming off a loss in the co-main event of last month’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, where he, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy Jack Perry were defeated in a fatal four-way match by World Heavyweight Champion MJF.

Orange Cassidy retained the AEW International Championship in the opening match of Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, defeating Swerve Strickland. After the match, Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona attacked Cassidy until the lights went out before Sting and Allin appeared to save Cassidy.

Allin was spotted on Dynamite with a new tattoo that runs from his shoulder to the side of his head.

You can see it below after he posted it on his Instagram Stories and credited Caleb Morgan for the ink work: