Photo: Drew McIntyre With Jack Perry: “It’s A Real Photo, Cry Us A River …”

Drew McIntyre is a social media assassin.

“The Scottish Warrior” put those skills on display once again this week.

On Thursday, the WWE Superstar shared a photo with AEW star, TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry on X.

“It’s a real photo, cry us a river,” McIntyre wrote as the caption to the photo, referencing the line that led to a backstage fight between Perry and Punk in AEW that resulted in “The Best in the World” ultimately parting ways with the company.

McIntyre vs. Punk is scheduled for WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland on August 3.