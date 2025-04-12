Photo: Early Look At WrestleMania 41 Stage

Preparations are ramping up for WWE’s biggest event of the year, as construction for the WrestleMania 41 stage has officially begun. A photo of the in-progress setup has surfaced online, giving fans their first glimpse at what’s to come inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place over two nights, Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025. The annual spectacle is expected to draw massive crowds and feature some of the most anticipated matchups in recent history.

Night 1 will be headlined by a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. Other major bouts scheduled include WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defending against Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton putting her title on the line against Charlotte Flair, and WWE United States Champion LA Knight facing Jacob Fatu.

Night 2 is set to feature the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena as its main event. Additional highlights include IYO SKY defending the WWE Women’s World Title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match, a Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Title match involving Bron Breakker, Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor, as well as Drew McIntyre battling Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight.

With the stage construction underway, fans can expect more photos and updates to emerge in the lead-up to the grand event.