Photo: Eddie Kingston Appears Nearly Unrecognizable During Injury Hiatus

Eddie Kingston is drawing attention from fans as he continues his recovery from a series of injuries. Kingston suffered a broken leg, torn meniscus, and torn ACL during his no-rope last-man-standing match against Gabe Kidd at the NJPW Resurgence event, where he also lost the NJPW Strong Openweight Title.

The injuries occurred when Kingston’s leg hit the barricade while taking a suplex off the apron. After the match, Jack Perry confronted Kingston in a staredown, only for The Young Bucks to ambush Perry from behind, hitting him with the EVP Trigger.

In a recent update, former AEW wrestler Cezar Bononi shared on Instagram that he has been training with Kingston during his recovery. Fans were quick to notice Kingston’s updated appearance, as he has grown out his hair and beard. You can check out the photo below:

Kingston’s dedication to training despite his injuries has sparked optimism among fans about his eventual return to the ring.

Doctors told Kingston that he won’t be medically cleared until June 2025. We wish him a speedy recovery.