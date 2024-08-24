Photo: First Look At Drew McIntyre In “The Killer’s Game” Film Featuring Dave Bautista

Drew McIntyre is just a month away from making his big screen debut alongside Dave Bautista.

“The Killer’s Game” is set to be released next month. The former WWE Champion and Ben Kingsley are the main stars. McIntyre plays Rory Mackenzie, and Bautista plays Joe Flood.

Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley all appear in the film. Jay Bonansinga, James Coyne, and Simon Kinberg wrote the script, while J.J. Perry directed the film.

The film will be released on September 13th. Here’s the trailer and a photo of McIntyre from the film: