PHOTO: First Look At The AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Stage

The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event takes place tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s a first look peek at the stage and set, thanks to @JJWilliamsWON:
AEW Double or Nothing 2022 streams live on Bleacher Report in the United States and on FITE.tv internationally. You can order the PPV via FITE.tv by clicking here.
Here is the current card for AEW Double or Nothing 2022:
AEW World Title Match
CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)
AEW TBS Title Match
Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)
The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals
Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe
The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals
Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
Anarchy In The Arena Match
The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson
Trios Match
House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)
Mixed Trios Match
Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti vs. AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige VanZant
If Sky’s team wins, Guevara and Kazarian can no longer challenge for the TNT Title.
Wardlow vs. MJF
If Wardlow wins, he will be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If MJF wins, Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW.
The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
Kyle O’Reilly vs. Darby Allin
The Buy-In Pre-show
Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.
Click here to order AEW Double or Nothing via FITE.tv exclusively for viewers internationally