Photo: Former WWE Star Was in the Crowd at Elimination Chamber

Former WWE star JTG was in attendance at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, which aired on Peacock.

JTG signed with WWE in 2006 before joining Cryme Tyme at OVW (where he worked alongside Shad Gaspard). Cryme Tyme was later promoted to WWE’s main roster. Shad was fired in 2010. JTG continued to compete until his 2014 release.

On Twitter, the former WWE Superstar shared a photo of himself in the crowd: