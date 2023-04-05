Photo: Former WWE Tag Team Reunite At Monday’s RAW

Former WWE Tag Team Champions Darren Young and Titus O’Neil, better known as The Prime Time Players, reunited backstage at Monday’s RAW from the Crypto.com Arena.

Young was there to see friends, while O’Neil is still an ambassador for WWE.

Young and O’Neil first tagged together on an episode of NXT in 2011 against Alex Riley and Percy Watson before forming the tag team on the main roster the following year. After a successful run that included winning gold, Titus turned on Young in January 2014 after they were defeated by Ryback and Curtis Axel on an episode of SmackDown.

They reunited in 2015 before splitting up again when Young became a protege of WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund, who left in 2017. Young now works for NJPW as Fred Rosser.

Young took to Twitter to announce that he was backstage at RAW and shared the following photo with his former tag team partner.

He wrote, “Let us remind you…BROWN DON’T BREAK DOWN & PTP in the house!!! @TitusONeilWWE #KnowYourWorth #MillionsOfDollars #rawaftermania #BlockTheHate #PRIMETIMEPLAYERS @wwe @njpwglobal @NJPWofAmerica.”

