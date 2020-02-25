Photo From Upcoming Animated Movie With Roman Reigns & Becky Lynch

People has revealed the first image from the upcoming “Rumble” movie from Paramount Animations and WWE Studios, which hits theaters on 2/29/2021.

The photo shows a “huge but cuddly-looking monster” leaning back against a wrestling ring, towering over humans below. The monster, named Steve, is trained in the movie to become an unstoppable wrestler. Actor Will Arnett is voicing the monster.

“I’m excited to be part of this really fun movie,” Arnett told People. “It’s a great, positive story in a time when we need to hear more positive stories.”

The synopsis for the movie reads like this:

“In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a lovable underdog monster into a champion.”

“Rumble” stars Roman Reigns and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, plus Terry Crews, Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Buffer, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy Tatro, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Crews stars as Tentacularis, a shark-like tentacled monster who is the current Monster Wrestling Champion in the movie. Winnie, mentioned in the synopsis, is played by Viswanathan.

Here is the photo from the film-