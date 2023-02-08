Photo: Gigi Dolin Reveals Nasty Bruise as a Result of Toxic Attraction Breakup Angle

On Tuesday’s NXT episode, Bayley joined Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin for a Ding Dong Hello segment.

Following their defeat by NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in a triple threat match at Vengeance Day, they competed in the main event segment.

Before they entered the ring, Bayley put them over and made them take the blame for the defeat. Both stars made an effort to argue why they could survive without the other. Bayley claimed that traveling together would be more efficient than traveling separately. Dolin and Jayne said that they would always be sisters. They believed it would be beneficial to make one more attempt to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles, but they weren’t referring to the NXT titles; instead, they meant the titles held by Damage CTRL.

Bayley was able to persuade them to change their minds and instead had them embrace.

As a result, Jayne turned and viciously kicked Gigi in the face before throwing her into the door.

Dolin left the segment with a nasty bruise, as can be seen below:

trauma is the ultimate killer 🥀 pic.twitter.com/pmIgEyOPTq — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) February 8, 2023

Here is a clip from the segment: