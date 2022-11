WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin showed off her fun side in a new photo of herself wearing lingerie while making a phone call.

Gigi, one of NXT’s Toxic Attraction’s three members, wore stunning black lingerie, including full black panties and a sleek bra.

“Hello. I’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty. Oh, and #ToxicAttraction is on @wwenxt tonight. 🥀,” she joked in a caption, referring to her group’s NXT appearance last week.

You can check out the shot below: