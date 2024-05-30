Photo: Giulia Out Of Hospital After Wrist Surgery

Giulia is out of the hospital.

On Thursday, she surfaced via social media to comment on undergoing surgery for her wrist injury.

The women’s wrestling star from Japan, who is expected to make her official debut with NXT soon, suffered the injury five minutes into her main event bout at the Marigold Fields Forever show at the Korakuen Hall.

She told Tokyo Sports that surgery is the fastest road to recovery for the injury she has.

“That day, my arm bent in the opposite direction, and as a result, I broke a bone,” she said. “I was told that surgery would be the fastest recovery.”

Giulia was admitted to the hospital on Monday, and her surgery is scheduled for Tuesday.

On Thursday, she was discharged from the hospital and hopped on X to comment

“I’m out of hospital,” she wrote as the caption to a photo of her leaving with her arm in a sling. “Thank you to everyone who was worried about me!”

“I’m fine,” she concluded.