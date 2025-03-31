Photo: Goldberg Begins Training For Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is preparing for what he says will be his final match, with hopes to officially retire from in-ring competition in the summer of 2025. The former Universal Champion hasn’t competed since 2022, when he lost to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

This past October, Goldberg made a surprise appearance at Bad Blood, confronting World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER—fueling speculation about a potential retirement bout between the two. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg confirmed that he’s back in training and actively planning his farewell.

“The options are endless,” Goldberg said, referencing possible opponents including Bron Breakker and GUNTHER. He noted that a match against GUNTHER would symbolize a torch-passing moment for the next generation.

While nothing has been officially announced, Dave Meltzer previously reported that internal plans were in place for Goldberg’s last match to be against GUNTHER, ideally after GUNTHER drops the title. As of now, it’s unclear if those plans remain intact.

Goldberg shared an Instagram update confirming that he has resumed training for his retirement match. He’s working alongside notable names such as Kevin Von Erich and Tyrone Spong, as well as several coaches and sparring partners.

In the post’s caption, Goldberg wrote:

“And the grind begins…..assembling my in-ring crew 🤫 @goldberg21_99 @ramvonerich @coachjimmyhouse @thekevinvonerich @black_diamond_martial_arts @tyrone_spong.”

With speculation swirling and the clock ticking on his legendary career, fans now await official word on the opponent, location, and stage for one of wrestling’s most anticipated farewell matches.