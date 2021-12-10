Photo: Hulk Hogan Spotted With Cane In Public

A new photo has surfaced online showing WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan with a walking cane.

As seen below, a fan recently met The Hulkster at a CVS Pharmacy. Fans on social media have remarked how Hogan looks to be slimmer and trimmer than he was in his last public appearance.

The 68 year old Hogan posted a new photo for fans last month, joking on Facebook that he had dropped to his 9th grade weight of 275 pounds.