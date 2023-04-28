Photo: Indi Hartwell In A Walking Boot After Recent Injury

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell defended her title against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez in a triple threat match on Tuesday night during NXT Spring Breakin.’

Hartwell suffered an ankle injury during the match, but she was able to finish it.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the wild scene began when Stratton performed an outside dive and Hartwell landed sideways on her ankle. She was taken backstage and later cleared medically to return to the match.

When WWE thought Hartwell wouldn’t be able to return, they decided to have Stratton win the title. They returned to the original finish once Hartwell was medically cleared to wrestle.

Hartwell is wearing a walking boot, as seen below: