Photo: Jeff Hardy And Lita Reunite

Lita played an important role in The Hardy Boyz’s climb to success. Before becoming a singles sensation, she competed as part of Team Xtreme with Matt and Jeff Hardy from 2000 to 2002.

The brothers quickly split up once Lita went her own way and achieved success. Lita retired from wrestling in 2006, but she has worked on occasion, including a spell as Women’s Tag Team champions alongside Becky Lynch in 2023.

The Hardy Boyz have been successful as a tag team and as singles performers in WWE, AEW, and TNA. TNA revealed last week that they had re-signed Matt and Jeff to new contracts.

As seen below, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she reunited with Jeff this weekend at WrestleCade.