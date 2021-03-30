Photo: Jerry Lawler To Host WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Jerry Lawler will once again host the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year.

Lawler took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that he is hosting the 2020 induction ceremony, which taped today. He did not mention hosting the 2021 taping, but it’s likely. WWE began taping the 2020 induction ceremony this afternoon at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Hall of Fame tapings will continue on Thursday, likely with the 2021 induction.

The WWE HOF ceremonies are scheduled to air on Tuesday 2/6 via Peacock and the WWE Network during WrestleMania 37 Week. Below is the current line-up for the 2020 and 2021 classes-

2021 CLASS:

-Molly Holly

-Eric Bischoff

-The Great Khali

-Kane

-Rob Van Dam

-Titus O’Neil – Warrior Award (unconfirmed)

2020 CLASS:

-JBL

-The Bella Twins

-Jushin Thunder Liger

-The British Bulldog

-NWO (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

-William Shatner – Celebrity Wing