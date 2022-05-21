PHOTO: John Cena At Premier League Soccer Game This Week

John Cena was spotted at an English Premier League game in London, England on Thursday.

He was at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea Football Club’s final home game of the season against Leicester City. The game ended in a 1-1 draw in front of 31,478 fans, with Marcos Alonso and James Maddison scoring goals.

Cena was seen in an exclusive director’s box with incoming owner Todd Boehly, who was in London to look around the Club.

Cena recently indicated that he hopes to return to WWE soon, as his 20th-anniversary approaches.