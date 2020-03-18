Photo: John Cena Picks Up Grocery Bill For Veteran

John Cena continues to make headlines for doing good deeds.

Reddit user PlatypusOverlord noted this week that Cena paid for his uncle’s groceries on Monday of this week. Cena apparently paid for the grocery bill because the man is a retired Veteran of the United States Navy. You can see a selfie of the two below.

The Reddit user wrote, “John Cena paid for my Uncle’s groceries!”

ET Online revealed more details on what happened, noting that Vietnam Veteran Charles “Bud” Phillips was shopping for groceries at a Publix store in Land O’ Lakes, Florida when Cena surprised him.

Bud’s daughter, Stefanie Phillips, spoke with ET about how the surprise meeting went down.

“My dad was behind him in the checkout line. They were chatting and John thanked my dad for his service [after] seeing his SeaBees hat,” she said. “John secretly paid for all of his groceries. My dad didn’t even know until he was being checked out and the cashier said, ‘John paid for your groceries.’ The bill was around $100.”

Stefanie continued and talked about how special the moment was for her dad.

“My dad is a retired Vietnam veteran [and] a widow. We lost my mom five years ago unexpectedly [after] they were married almost 50 years. So, as you can imagine, not too much these days make him smile as big as he did in that picture,” she said. “That’s what so special about this moment. A simple act of kindness brightened his day. Along with his family seeing that smile on his face!”

She added, “He’s a stay-home, cook-from-scratch kind of guy. He loves to cook. So, going to the grocery store to gather ingredients is his get-outta-the-house event these days.”

Stefanie also revealed that Cena is often spotted at the same Publix store, and is always the “kindest man to everyone.”

The story didn’t end there for Bud. Stefanie told ET that after the selfie was posted to Reddit, users began reaching out to say their own fathers or grandfathers had served in the same unit as her father. The Veterans have since reconnected and exchanged photos with each other.

You can see the selfie with Cena and Bud below: