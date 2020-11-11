Photo: Johnny Gargano’s Wheel Of Challengers For Tonight’s NXT

WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano overcame his fear of wheels with the title win over Damian Priest at NXT’s recent Halloween Havoc special, and now he’s created his own “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” gimmick for his first title defense.

As seen below, Gargano has created a custom “Wheel of Challengers” to help determine tonight’s opponent on NXT TV. The wheel includes Priest, Roderick Strong, Pete Dunne, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Austin Theory, Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Kyle O’Reilly, Kushida, and Timothy Thatcher.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.