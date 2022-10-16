Photo: Jojo Offerman and Samantha Irvin Together at This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Jojo Offerman, who formerly worked for WWE as a ring announcer, was a guest backstage at this week’s WWE SmackDown.
Offerman is married to Bray Wyatt, a WWE Superstar who just recently made his return.
You can see a photo of WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posing with Offerman during the event below.
In August of 2021, it was reported that Offerman had left WWE in a rather low-key manner a few months earlier.
👉🏽👈🏽 @ItsJoseann pic.twitter.com/ASYtC8BINE
— Samantha Irvin (@SamanthaTheBomb) October 15, 2022