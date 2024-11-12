Photo: Kazuchika Okada Welcomes His Second Child

Kazuchika Okada and Suzuko Mimori have welcomed their second child. They announced their marriage in April 2019.

Mimori revealed her first pregnancy in May 2022, and she gave birth to a baby boy in August 2022. Mimori announced on Tuesday that she had given birth to her second baby boy. Congratulations to the happy couple.

She stated in her Instagram message that she wanted to wait until the baby was delivered to announce their pregnancy, as she was inexperienced with being pregnant and giving birth in the United States. Mimori mentioned that she was cared for by a Japanese nurse, and that it was nice to give birth in two different nations.

Okada chose to leave NJPW for AEW after receiving interest from WWE, while Mimori relocated with her husband to the United States. It is uncertain how long Okada will be absent from AEW television.