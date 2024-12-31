Photo: Keith Lee Spotted In Great Shape After Year-Long Absence From AEW

Keith Lee has been absent from the ring for over a year, remaining off AEW television during this time, but recent updates suggest he has undergone an impressive transformation.

At last year’s Worlds End PPV, Lee was originally scheduled to face Swerve Strickland in a high-profile match. However, he was pulled from the event after being deemed medically unfit to compete, with Strickland instead defeating Dustin Rhodes. Following this, Lee revealed on Twitter that he had been dealing with an injury since September 2022. While he initially believed the issue had been “mostly well taken care of,” the situation worsened after ROH Final Battle. Lee later disclosed on a private account that he required two surgeries to address his health concerns.

Since his surgeries, updates on Lee’s recovery have been sparse. His absence echoes a previous setback during his WWE tenure when he was sidelined for months due to COVID-19 complications and heart issues that prevented him from wrestling or training.

Now, there’s encouraging news. Lee’s wife, Michin, recently shared a photo of the couple on Twitter, showcasing a healthier and visibly transformed Keith Lee. The image has sparked hope among fans that a return to the ring could be on the horizon for the charismatic powerhouse.