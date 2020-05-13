Photo: Lio Rush Posts Photo Of A Mask He Wanted To Wear In WWE

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush revealed on Twitter that he pitched wearing a mask while with the company but Triple H shot the idea down. Rush tweeted a photo of the mask prototype while advertising some other ring-worn gear he has up for sale to fans.

He wrote, “Once upon a time I had a vision of wearing a mask but HHH said no lol. This is just the prototype. Anyways it’s NOW FOR #SALE. Email ContactMusicByLio@gmail.com for details.”

The bug-eyed mask didn’t go over well with fans and he responded to the criticism.

“Guys wtf i said it was a prototype lol. The mask wasn’t going to actually look like that,” he wrote.

Rush was released from WWE back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He is currently focusing on his hip-hop career.

