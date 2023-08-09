Photo: Liv Morgan Cuts Her Hair

Another WWE superstar has joined Shotzi in cutting her hair after Bayley cut off a large chunk of Shotzi’s hair on a recent episode of SmackDown.

Shotzi stated on television that she is the only one who controls her before shaving her head.

Shotzi explained on social media that she did it to support her sister, Shawnee, who is battling Cholangiocarcinoma, a type of cancer that forms in the slender tubes that carry digestive fluid bile. Shawnee’s cancer was discovered early on, but she is still fighting it with chemotherapy and has had surgery to remove the cancer.

Liv Morgan has shaved her head while recovering from a shoulder injury sustained on a recent episode of RAW. When Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was scheduled to wrestle Liv Morgan, Ripley attacked Morgan before the match began, and WWE wrote her off the show.

Morgan posted the following photo of her hair on the floor: