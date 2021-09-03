Photo: Logan Paul Backstage At Tonight’s SmackDown

As seen below, Youtube star Logan Paul revealed on Twitter that he is backstage at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. He tweeted-

“Got so much love from the @WWE Universe last week, I had to come back for more [face throwing a kiss emoji] #SmackDown”

WWE has not announced Paul for tonight’s show as of this writing, but they did re-tweet his photo.

Paul appeared on the 8/23 RAW for a Moist TV segment with The Miz and John Morrison. He also appeared at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year and was taken out with a Stunner by Kevin Owens.

