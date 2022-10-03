Photo: Ludwig Kaiser Shows Off His Body Transformation

Ludwig Kaiser continues to work hard in the gym to get in the best shape of his life.

Kaiser made his WWE TV debut on NXT in 2018 under his real name, Marcel Barthel, and later joined the Imperium faction alongside Giovanni Vinci (previously known as Fabian Aichner), Axel Tischer (fka Alexander Wolfe), and GUNTHER (WALTER).

They were heavily booked in NXT UK. Imperium continued as a trio after Tischer’s departure in 2021, until Gunther and Kaiser were called up to the main roster in April, but Vinci remained in NXT. In September, Vinci joined Gunther and Kaiser, reuniting the trio at Clash at the Castle.

Kaiser posted a photo of himself from this year’s SmackDown alongside a photo of himself from NXT with the caption:

“Gotta want it more than anybody else. Gotta be willing to do more than anybody else, in order to get more than anybody else. I live for this since I’m a little kid, the best is yet to come. #KAISER #Impeccable #IMPERIUM.”

Imperium will battle the Brawling Brutes in a good old-fashioned Donnybrook match at this Saturday’s Extreme Rules event.