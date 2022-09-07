Photo: Mandy Rose Bares All With Her WWE NXT Titles by the Pool

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Mandy Rose, the new Unified NXT Women’s Champion, took to Twitter this afternoon with a semi-naked photo, revealing that she will not be appearing on tonight’s show but will return next week for the one-year anniversary episode.

“My girls have it covered tonight, while I enjoy a well deserved vacation with my Titles. See you next week at the one year anniversary show!,” she wrote.

