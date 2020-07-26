Photo: Masked Jim Ross Heading To Jacksonville, FL For AEW Dynamite Tapings

AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross tweeted the following today, showing himself traveling back to Jacksonville, Florida for this week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. He said:
“Heading back to #Jacksonville soon for more @AEWrestling this week! Gonna be hard for talents to follow #FallsCountAnywhere bout but that’s the challenge. Bravo to @youngbucks and #ButcherBlade! Cowboy hat face.”
