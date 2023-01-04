Photo: Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks), Bayley and FTR Backstage at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

The NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on Wednesday was memorable for several title changes, including FTR losing the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Titles to Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi.

Mercedes Mone, formerly Sasha Banks, made her NJPW debut and confronted KAIRI. This set up Banks vs. KAIRI at a NJPW show on February 18th. Complete results can be found by clicking here.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley and Naomi traveled to Japan to support their good friend in person. Naomi is expected to return to WWE, so they were not shown on camera.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler took a photo of the two stars backstage. FTR has a long history of friendship with Mone and Bayley.

Harwood shared a then-and-now photo while he wrote, “What a life,” in the caption.