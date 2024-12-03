Photo: Mercedes Mone Trains With Recently Released WWE Star

Mercedes Mone continues to do well both inside and beyond the ring. She is also looking into possible talent for AEW’s women’s division.

After sharing a new selfie of herself with Indi Hartwell, who was released by WWE a month ago along with Baron Corbin and Tegan Nox, Mone has people speculating. Hartwell joined with WWE in 2019 and made her television debut on an NXT show in January 2020.

She won the NXT Women’s Tag Team and NXT Women’s Championships while with WWE. She achieved much of her fame as a member of The Way, which included Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Austin Theory. Hartwell was promoted to the main roster as part of Raw’s 2023 Draft and eventually moved to SmackDown.

Hartwell and Nox were released from their WWE contracts. Hartwell is currently waiting out her 90-day non-compete period before signing with another promotion.

Mone posted a photo of her training session with Hartwell on Monday night, which you can see below: