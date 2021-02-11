Photo: Mia Yim Gets Engaged To Keith Lee

Mia Yim and Keith Lee are now engaged to be married. Yim, known on RAW as Reckoning of RETRIBUTION, took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that Lee popped the question. She said yes.

“[sparkles emoji] I said yes. Mr. & Mrs. Lee @RealKeithLee [sparkles emoji],” she wrote.

Yim and Lee have been dating for a few years now. There is no word yet on when the wedding will be, but we’ll keep you updated.

Below is Yim’s selfie showing off her engagement ring, along with the congratulatory tweet from WWE: