Photo: Michin Shows Off Cauliflower Ear Following SmackDown Street Fight

One WWE star walked out of Friday Night SmackDown with more than just battle scars—Michin left the show sporting a cauliflower ear after a hard-hitting street fight against Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green.

The match served as a rematch from Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, where Green became the inaugural champion. However, despite her efforts, Michin once again fell short to Green in their latest showdown.

Following the match, Michin took to social media to share a photo of her injury, captioning the post:

“At least I get to match my best friend, @jessamynduke. Team Cauliflower Ear #WWE #Smackdown #HardcorePrincess #MichinMovement.”

While the result didn’t go her way, Michin’s gritty performance in the brutal encounter proves she remains a force to be reckoned with in the WWE women’s division.