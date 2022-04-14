Photo: Mick Foley and Terry Funk Reunite

WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Terry Funk reunited this week.

Foley is on the road traveling for his various tour dates, and managed to stop in Amarillo, Texas to catch up with The Funker.

“LOOK WHO I RAN INTO! I made a little side trip to Amarillo to take the legendary Terry Funk to lunch. Still my mentor, still my idol after all these years. @TheDirtyFunker,” Foley wrote.

Foley and Funk have wrestled each other around the world over the years, and teamed together. The 77 year old Funk has dealt with some health issues in the last year, and was staying in an assisted living facility as of last summer.

You can see Foley’s full tweet with photo below: