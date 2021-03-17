Photo: Mick Foley Shaves Beard

WWE Legend Mick Foley has dropped his beard and went back to his natural color. Foley revealed on Twitter that he just wrapped filming for his A&E Biography documentary, noting that it should air in June some time.

He wrote:

“THE BIG SHAVE! After finishing up my filming with A&E @Biography it seemed like a good time to lose the epic beard…and go back to my natural jet-black color. My bio should be airing in June. Who’ll be watching?”

Foley has sported a version of the long beard for several years now, which has helped when working on Christmas projects and portraying Santa Claus. Foley noted in a follow-up tweet that his future Santa portrayals will be done with a theatrical beard.

“I’m thinking that my future Santa portrayals will be done with a really good theatrical beard – at least for the next few years,” he wrote.

