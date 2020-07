Former WWE Star Mike Bennett published the photos below on his official Twitter account showing off his post-WWE body:

Uncertain times often cause great anxiety.The unknown is scary.I’ve always tried to channel my fear of the unknown into things I can control, like working out.I’ve used the last 4 months of uncertainty to try & add some of the weight I lost for 205 Live.Almost at 210 and counting pic.twitter.com/9GBP74nqtq

