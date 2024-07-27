Photo: MJF & Kurt Angle Wants You To “Stop Supporting U.K. Invaders”

“We want YOU!”

That’s what Uncle Sam says in the U.S.A., and what MJF says these days.

Kind of.

On Saturday, the rebranded AEW American Champion surfaced on social media with a photo of another “American Hero,” former U.S. Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Fame / TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend, Kurt Angle.

The caption of the photo of the two was a play on the aforementioned Uncle Sam tagline, along with a shot at wrestlers like Will Ospreay from the U.K. invading AEW.

“We want YOU to stop supporting U.K. Invaders!” MJF wrote as the caption to the photo on X, along with the hashtag, “#AmericanHero.”

MJF is scheduled to defend the AEW American Championship against Will Ospreay at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.