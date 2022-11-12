Photo: MJF Looking Shredded Ahead of AEW Full Gear Championship Match

On November 19th, MJF will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Since his return to AEW programming at the conclusion of the All Out pay-per-view event, MJF has been cheered by fans in attendance at AEW events. MJF is heavily favored to become the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, according to early betting odds for this match.

MJF has been working hard in the gym in preparation for the match and is in fantastic shape, as evidenced by this tweet:

The top AEW star has joined the cast of “The Iron Claw,” a film about the Von Erich family, as previously reported.

It’s unclear what MJF’s role will be in the film, but it will be his first feature film. A24 will finance and produce the drama, which will be directed by Sean Durkin, who wrote the script.

The rest of the cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney, and Lily James.