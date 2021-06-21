Photo: Mustafa Ali And His Wife Expecting Third Child

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma are expecting their next child in December of this year.

Ali took to Twitter today to announce the pregnancy.

“new addition to the crew december 2021 iA,” he wrote, attaching a photo with his wife, and an ultrasound photo.

Ali and his wife tied the knot back in 2011. They already have a son and a daughter together.

