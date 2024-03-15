Photo: MVP Reveals His New Look

MVP’s appearance has undergone a significant transformation, prompting some fans to double-take while scrolling through Instagram.

MVP spent the majority of his current WWE career as a manager. He worked alongside Bobby Lashley during his first WWE Title reign in the COVID-19 pandemic, when they formed The Hurt Business with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

The group eventually disbanded after Vince McMahon decided to break it up despite their push for it not to split. MVP later became Omos’ manager on WWE television.

Omos is still working on house shows, and he has beaten Akira Tozawa on several occasions since January. His last television match was at the Royal Rumble.

MVP shared a photo on Instagram showing off his clean-shaven look. He captioned the post, “New face, who dis?”