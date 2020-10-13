Photo: Natalya Comments On Lacey Evans Knocking Her Tooth Out

Natalya took to Twitter today and revealed that Lacey Evans knocked her tooth out during the Women’s Battle Royal on last night’s WWE RAW. Natalya took a punch from Evans during the Battle Royal, which saw Lana win to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for a title match on next week’s season premiere episode. The finish to the match saw Natalya celebrate as if she had won, until Lana came from behind to eliminate her for the win. Lana was put through the announce table earlier in the match by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax, and was never eliminated. Natalya had split from Lana earlier in the show after their loss to Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

Natalya commented on the missing tooth and wrote, “Such a whirlwind of emotions tonight on #WWERaw ~ One thing I know for sure, @LaceyEvansWWE strikes are NO joke!! She’s a bad ass…knocked my tooth out…but I still eliminated her in the match! So there’s that! [cat face with wry smile emoji] [fisted hand emoji] #BOAT”

Evans responded and wrote, “I guess this is where I apologize? Them temporaries wont last long in the ring with me sweetheart. Be glad you’re going to Smack Down before I knock them all out…. ya nasty. #ToothlessNasty”

Natalya was drafted to SmackDown last night while Evans was drafted to RAW. You can see their related tweets below: