Photo: Natalya Suffers Hole In Her Mouth At WrestleMania

Natalya took to Twitter after Night Two of WrestleMania 37 and revealed that she suffered a hole through her lip.

Night Two saw Tamina Snuka and Natalya lose to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. They had earned the title shot by winning Tag Team Turmoil on Night One. After a hard-fought match, Jax and Baszler retained their titles.

The WWE Universe Twitter account posted a shot of Baszler’s knee strike to Natalya’s mouth and asked fans if they saw her tooth fly out.

Natalya posted a photo of her lip and wrote, “Teeth are good. A hole through my lip. Wrestling is real. And I’m #Unbreakable. #WrestleMania”