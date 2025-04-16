Photo: New WWE Backlash 2025 PLE Poster Revealed

WWE is set to host its 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

While the highly anticipated event is still a few weeks away and no matches have been officially announced, WWE has now released a new promotional poster — and it features none other than St. Louis native and WWE legend Randy Orton front and center.

Orton’s inclusion on the poster is likely a nod to the hometown crowd, with many fans speculating that he could play a key role on the card. Given the event’s timing just after WrestleMania 41, it may also serve as a follow-up for ongoing feuds or unfinished business coming out of the biggest show of the year.

You can view the official Backlash 2025 poster featuring Randy Orton below: