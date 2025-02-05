Photo: New WWE Elimination Chamber PLE Poster Revealed

WWE will hold its 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday, March 1st, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Although the highly anticipated event is only a little over three weeks away, the card has yet to be announced. However, 16-time World Champion John Cena and “The Best In The World” CM Punk have already qualified for the Men’s Chamber match, and Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan has qualified for the Women’s Chamber match.

A new WWE Elimination Chamber promotional poster featuring 16-time World Champion John Cena has been released.

You can check out the poster below.